Qi2 wireless charging coming to recent iPhones: Why it matters

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Qi2 wireless charging coming to recent iPhones: Why it matters

By Sanjana Shankar 03:35 pm Dec 06, 202303:35 pm

Qi2 offers fast, reliable, MagSafe-like wireless charging

Apple's upcoming iOS 17.2 update is set to bring next-gen Qi2 wireless charging capabilities to iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models. Announced at CES 2023 in January, the Qi2 standard offers fast, reliable, MagSafe-like wireless charging for various devices, including Android smartphones. Once iOS 17.2 rolls out, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models should be able to charge at up to 15W using Qi2-certified chargers, which are expected to be cheaper than MagSafe-certified chargers.

2/3

What is Qi2

Qi2 wireless charging adds a ring of magnets, similar to Apple's MagSafe, to the Qi wireless charging standard to provide enhanced magnetic alignment and faster charging speeds of up to 15W. For iPhone users, Qi2 offers MagSafe-speed charging without the premium price tag associated with MagSafe-certified chargers. Currently, non-MagSafe-certified magnetic wireless chargers for iPhones limit charging speeds to 7.5W. The Qi2 standard breaks this barrier, enabling iPhone 13 and 14 users to enjoy 15W charging via compatible Qi2 chargers.

3/3

Upcoming Qi2-compatible accessories

The first wave of Qi2-compatible accessories is expected to hit the market during the holiday season, with companies like Anker gearing up to release their products. iPhone 15 models already come with Qi2 support and the iOS 17.2 update will extend this feature to iPhone 13 and 14 models as well. For Android phone owners, Qi2 brings the convenience of MagSafe-like magnetic alignment. This means faster, more reliable wireless charging without the fuss of precise placement.