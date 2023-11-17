PS5 owners can enjoy free Apple Music for 6 months

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:05 am Nov 17, 2023

Following six-month trial, US-based users will be billed $10.99 (around Rs. 915) per month

In a collaborative effort, Sony and Apple are presenting PlayStation 5 (PS5) owners with a special promotion, offering six months of ad-free Apple Music streaming. This deal is open to new and "qualified returning" Apple Music subscribers till November 15, 2024. To take advantage of this offer, users simply need to download and log into the Apple Music app on any PS5 console.

Offer details and post-trial pricing

Following the initial six-month trial, US-based users will be billed $10.99 (around Rs. 915) per month, which is the regular cost for an Individual Apple Music subscription. This promotion enables PS5 owners to experience uninterrupted music streaming, complete with a vast collection of songs, albums, and playlists handpicked by Apple.

Cross-platform access and participating countries

The offer is not restricted to streaming Apple Music on PS5 consoles alone. Once the six-month trial commences, subscribers can enjoy music on any compatible device, including Windows, Android phones, and all Apple products. A comprehensive list of countries and regions participating in this promotion can be found on the PlayStation website.