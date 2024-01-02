WhatsApp banned nearly 7 crore accounts in India in 2023

1/4

Technology 2 min read

WhatsApp banned nearly 7 crore accounts in India in 2023

By Rishabh Raj 07:11 pm Jan 02, 202407:11 pm

Out of the total banned accounts, over 2.4 crore were proactively banned by WhatsApp

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned by Facebook, banned nearly seven crore (6,93,07,254) accounts in India from January to November 2023, according to its monthly reports. These reports are published in line with Rule 4(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. WhatsApp has been sharing these reports since July 15, 2021, to showcase its commitment to transparency and adherence to regulations.

2/4

Over 2.4 crore accounts were proactively banned

Out of the total banned accounts, over 2.4 crore were proactively banned by WhatsApp even before receiving multiple user reports. The platform uses abuse detection methods that work at different stages of an account's life, such as during registration, messaging, and after receiving negative feedback through user reports and blocks. A team of analysts works alongside these systems to assess edge cases and enhance their effectiveness over time.

3/4

Grievance complaints and actions taken

Between January and November 2023, WhatsApp received more than 79,000 grievance complaints from users in India. These complaints spanned various categories like account support, ban appeal, other support, product support, and safety. In response to these grievances, WhatsApp took action against 2,398 accounts. The term "Accounts Actioned" refers to instances where remedial action was taken, either by banning an account or restoring a previously banned account based on the complaint.

4/4

Reasons for banning accounts

WhatsApp takes action against accounts when it believes their activities violate the platform's Terms of Service. This includes activities such as spam, scams, or actions that could endanger the safety of WhatsApp users. The company stresses its dedication to user safety and fighting abuse on its platform. "Accounts Actioned" is used to describe instances where WhatsApp has taken remedial action based on user complaints, either banning an account or restoring a previously banned account.