Motorola's Moto G34 5G to be launched on January 9

By Akash Pandey 06:28 pm Jan 02, 202406:28 pm

The Moto G34 5G includes a Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack

Motorola is gearing up to launch the Moto G34 5G as its latest budget smartphone in the Indian market. As per tipster Mukul Sharma, the handset will debut on January 9. The handset will offer a premium vegan leather design. It will also be touted as the fastest 5G smartphone in its segment.

What to expect from Moto G34 5G?

The Moto G34 5G was recently launched in the Chinese market. The device features a top-centered punch-hole cutout and a side-facing fingerprint reader. At the back, it has a slightly raised camera island, with two camera cutouts and an LED flash. The handset packs stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. It comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, which supports Snapdragon Sound.

Snapdragon 695 5G chip powers the phone

The Moto G34 5G sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it's 8mm thick and weighs 179g. The device gets 50MP main and 2MP macro cameras. Up front, there is a 16MP shooter. It uses a Snapdragon 695 5G chip, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery.