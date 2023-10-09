Xiaomi Pad 6 festive discount: Now selling at Rs. 21,000

Xiaomi Pad 6 festive discount: Now selling at Rs. 21,000

By Akash Pandey 02:34 pm Oct 09, 202302:34 pm

The Xiaomi Pad 6 packs quad speakers with Dolby Atmos (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi Pad 6 made its debut in India this June. It is now up for grabs at a slashed price. This discount is available on Xiaomi's official website and Amazon. To sweeten the deal, several additional offers are up for grabs until October 31. With combined perks, the effective price of the tablet drops to as low as Rs. 20,999, making it an attractive option for buyers seeking a Wi-Fi 6-compatible tablet for casual gaming and content consumption.

Discounts and bonuses for various payment methods

The Xiaomi Pad 6 was launched at Rs. 26,999 for its base 6GB/128GB trim. The 8GB/256GB model bore a price tag of Rs. 28,999. However, these models are now selling at Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 25,999, respectively. Shoppers using ICICI netbanking transactions can score Rs. 3,000 off. Those opting for HDFC/ICICI credit cards and debit card EMI can snag up to Rs. 3,250 instant discount. Moreover, Paytm Wallet users can also cash in on rewards of up to Rs. 2,000.

Xiaomi Pad 6: Take a look at the highlights

The Xiaomi Pad 6 sports an 11.0-inch QHD+ LCD screen with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. The tablet has a 13MP rear camera, with an LED flash. On the front, it features an 8MP camera. Powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset, the device packs 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It boots Android 13-based MIUI for Pad. Under the hood, it houses an 8,840mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support via the bundled charger.