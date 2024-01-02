Samsung S24 Ultra to beat iPhone 15 Pro's video-recording capabilities

By Akash Pandey 04:56 pm Jan 02, 202404:56 pm

With potential features like 4K at 120fps, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could be worth the wait

Samsung's upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, is creating quite a buzz. Now, renowned tipster Ice Universe has claimed that the high-end model will support 4K video recording at 120fps. This would allow the Galaxy S24 Ultra to capture smoother and more fluid videos when compared to most flagship smartphones. Even Apple's iPhone 15 Pro, known for its video recording capabilities, can shoot in 4K resolution at up to 60fps.

Benefits of 4K at 120fps

The choice of frame rate impacts the overall quality and visual experience of the recorded footage. A higher fps setting means capturing more frames per second. A 120fps setting in 4K recording would contribute to more realistic motion representation in a video. It will enhance motion smoothness, which is crucial for fast-paced scenes like sports and action videography. Also, the higher the frame rate, the better the slow-mo video when playing back at a standard rate during post-production.

4K at 120fps may not be available at launch

While Sony has already incorporated 4K at 120fps in its flagship devices like Xperia 1 V, it's still a rarity in the industry. Samsung's decision to offer it on Galaxy S24 Ultra would be a major step up from its predecessor's 4K 60fps limit. Notably, it will be the first Samsung phone with such ability. However, this feature is still under testing and may not be available at the time of launch.

Pre-order benefits for Galaxy S24 series revealed

In other news, pre-order details for the Galaxy S24 series have leaked. Those who pre-book the S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra phones will receive higher storage options. For instance, if you purchase a 256GB version of the S24, S24+, or S24 Ultra, you could receive a 512GB variant instead. Additionally, pre-order perks might include discounted prices on a Galaxy Watch model and Galaxy Buds FE through special coupons.