This entrepreneur is spending millions to fight Apple: Here's why

Technology

By Rishabh Raj Jan 02, 2024

Masimo's CEO Joe Kiani plans on continuing to fight Apple in the Apple Watch patent dispute

Despite the temporary ban lift on Apple Watch Series 9 sales in the US, Masimo CEO Joe Kiani is determined to continue battling Apple in their ongoing patent dispute. In an exclusive interview with The Wall Street Journal, Kiani stated, "No one is standing up to them. If I can do it, it might change Apple for the better." The fight, which started in January 2020, has already cost Masimo around $100 million in legal fees.

What is the patent dispute?

Masimo has alleged that Apple recruited its employees, stole its pulse oximetry technology, and integrated it into Apple Watches. The SpO2 sensor in Apple's newer smartwatches infringes upon Masimo's patents, as rules by the US International Trade Commission (ITC). In response, Apple has filed a countersuit, denouncing Masimo's legal actions as an attempt to pave the way for its own rival smartwatch﻿.

Kiani's determination despite warnings

Kiani has received warnings from Masimo employees and associates about the risks of taking on Apple. "People were telling me I'm crazy and I can't go against Apple. They have unlimited resources," he said. However, Kiani remains steadfast in his pursuit, acknowledging that the legal confrontations with Apple could last several more years. Kiani also highlights Masimo's history of winning similar cases.

Masimo's previous victories in patent disputes

In 2006, Kiani successfully ended a seven-year patent dispute with Nellcor, securing nearly $800 million in damages and royalties. In 2016, Masimo triumphed in a patent-infringement case against Royal Philips, receiving $300 million in damages and establishing a licensing deal generating "more than $1 billion for Masimo." Despite these victories, Kiani revealed that Apple has not yet engaged in "serious discussions about a settlement" with Masimo.

Openness to settlement and motivation for the fight

While open to a resolution with Apple, Kiani emphasized that "it takes two to tango." Reflecting on his motivation for challenging the tech giant, he said, "I feel like I have to do this. If I can change the most powerful company in the world from continuing to act badly, that'll have more impact on the world than anything else I'm doing." Kiani remains unwavering in his pursuit of what he believes to be a crucial stand against Apple's practices.