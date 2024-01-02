WhatsApp to end free Google Drive backups: Check alternative solutions

1/4

Technology 2 min read

WhatsApp to end free Google Drive backups: Check alternative solutions

By Akash Pandey 01:56 pm Jan 02, 202401:56 pm

Before 2018, WhatsApp backups on Android used to count toward users' Google Account cloud storage limits

WhatsApp is ending the free Google Drive storage space that Android users have enjoyed for saving chat history, including photos and videos. This change comes after five years of backups not counting toward Drive storage limits at all. Both Google and WhatsApp have disclosed the information to users. The change is already affecting WhatsApp Beta users with the latest beta updates. It'll soon roll out to all other users too.

2/4

Change affects Android users of WhatsApp

Google updated users about the latest change last year. In a November 2023 post, the company stated, "WhatsApp backups on Android will soon start counting toward your Google Account cloud storage limit, similar to how WhatsApp backups are handled on other mobile platforms." It's worth noting that this change only impacts Android users, as WhatsApp doesn't provide free storage for iOS users. WhatsApp backups on iOS have always consumed users' iCloud storage.

3/4

Users will be notified 30 days in advance

The new changes will soon start rolling out to all Android users. Users will be notified 30 days ahead of time with a banner in WhatsApp Settings >Chats >Chat backup. The WhatsApp beta app users have already started getting the message, "Backups will start using your Google storage in the next few months."

4/4

Quick workaround to manage files during transfer

Google currently offers every user 15GB of free storage on Drive. If you exceed this limit, subscribing to Google One is an option. You can also reduce your backup size by removing large media files and chats (Settings >Storage and Data >Manage Storage). You can disable auto-download option for media, clear unwanted conversations, and activate disappearing messages. When moving to a new smartphone, you can use Chat Transfer feature to transfer your chat history without depending on Google Drive.