Razer brings haptics to your chair for ultimate gaming experience

Jan 09, 2024

It comes with 2.4GHz connection for ultra-low-latency gaming

Gaming hardware company Razer has unveiled Project Esther—the world's first high-definition haptics gaming chair cushion—at CES 2024. This revolutionary cushion aims to elevate the gaming experience by delivering immersive haptic feedback. In contrast to conventional haptic devices providing uniform one-dimensional feedback, Project Esther can dynamically adjust to the displayed content, producing tactile sensations with variations in intensity, speed, and duration. When paired with a VR headset, gamers can feel even more in tune with the virtual world.

Compatibility and functionality of Project Esther

Project Esther boasts 16 haptic actuators and ultra-low latency, making it a game-changer in the industry. The cushion is designed to fit most gaming and office chairs, eliminating the need for users to buy a new setup. The cushion offers automatic audio-to-HD haptics conversion for a seamless plug-and-play experience. Gamers can control the haptics' directionality, integrate multiple devices, and enjoy multi-actuator experiences.

When will it launch?

Over the past few years, Razer has been focusing on bringing haptics to more gaming accessories. However, this innovative chair cushion is still a concept product. We expect the company to gauge audience response through this concept and later release a full-fledged product. In 2022, Razer acquired Interhaptics, a company specializing in haptic technology. Project Esther utilizes Interhaptics' technology, demonstrating the successful integration of the acquired company's expertise.