Leak reveals Samsung Galaxy Fit 3's design, color options

By Akash Pandey 11:20 pm Nov 18, 202311:20 pm

The Galaxy Fit 3 is expected to arrive in 2024 (Photo credit: 91Mobiles)

Samsung is gearing up to introduce the Galaxy Fit 3 soon. Now, 91mobiles has unveiled images of the forthcoming smart band from the South Korean brand ahead of its official announcement. These visuals come on the heels of earlier leaked renders. Sourced from industry insiders, the pictures display the full design and color options of the soon-to-be-released fitness tracker. As the next iteration of the Galaxy Fit 2, the gadget seems to boast a more expansive screen and three hues.

Design details include larger display, boxy shape

As per the leak, the Galaxy Fit 3 might come in gray, gold, and black colors. The images imply a more sizable screen compared to its forerunner, showcasing a broader rectangular display with slender bezels. This enlarged screen is expected to display more information on the faces. The fitness tracker will sport a boxy design with curved edges for optimal comfort during extended wear. It will also come with silicone bands that are likely interchangeable.

Device has similarities to Huawei Watch Fit

A physical button is present on the right side of the Galaxy Fit 3, functioning as the power button and accompanied by a microphone. The design bears a resemblance to the Huawei Watch Fit, which doubles as both a smartphone and fitness tracker. While the charging pins are not visible in the pictures, they are presumably situated at the bottom of the device. Comprehensive specifications for the Galaxy Fit 3 remain undisclosed, but significant enhancements and upgrades are expected.