By Dwaipayan Roy 05:38 pm Jan 09, 2024

The car has a yoke-like steering wheel

At the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Sony Honda Mobility showcased an updated version of their electric sedan, the AFEELA. This collaboration between Sony and Honda started in 2022, and their first car was showcased at last year's CES. The AFEELA, which has seen several design updates since its debut as the Sony Vision-S concept back in 2020, is set to hit production lines in 2025.

Design and interior updates

The AFEELA now sports traditional side mirrors, a revamped front bumper with a spoiler lip, sleeker headlights, and thicker pillars compared to its earlier prototype. The back features a black trim above the license plate and a new element extending from the bumper. Inside, the tech-filled cabin boasts a new rear-view mirror, a slightly modified yoke-like steering wheel, dual smartphone wireless chargers, and a dashboard camera that monitors the driver.

It is taller than the Tesla Model S

The AFEELA electric sedan is 4,915mm long, 1,900mm wide, and 1,460mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 3,000mm. This makes the vehicle narrower and taller than the Tesla Model S.

Technical specifications

AFEELA is powered by a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system. The car's front and rear motors each produce 241hp of power linked to a 91-kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The battery is compatible with DC charging up to 150kW and AC charging up to 11kW. The electric vehicle rides on 21-inch wheels with air suspension, and features a double-wishbone front setup and multi-link rear configuration.

What about its availability?

Orders for the AFEELA will open in 2025, with North American deliveries anticipated in early 2026. We do not know if the car will make its way to India. Also, gamers can look forward to driving the AFEELA in Gran Turismo 7 through an update later this year.