2024 Yamaha FZ-X goes official at Rs. 1.37 lakh

1/4

Auto 2 min read

2024 Yamaha FZ-X goes official at Rs. 1.37 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:40 pm Jan 09, 202404:40 pm

The bike has a full-LED lighting setup

Yamaha has launched the 2024 FZ-X bike in India, showcasing two fresh paint options: Matte Titan and Chrome. For now, the FZ-X comes in Matte Titan, Matte Copper, and Dark Metallic Blue, with Chrome joining the mix in February. The FZ-X Matte Titan is priced at Rs. 1,37,200 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike's design remains the same, featuring a circular headlight with LED DRLs surrounding it.

2/4

Features of Yamaha FZ-X

The 2024 Yamaha FZ-X boasts a 149cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 12.23hp and 13.3Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox. The motorcycle offers full-LED lighting, an LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, a USB port, a side stand sensor, and traction control. It rides on 41mm telescopic front forks and a seven-step adjustable mono-shock unit at the back. Meanwhile, braking is managed by a 282mm front and 220mm rear disc on 17-inch wheels.

3/4

Updates to Yamaha R15

Alongside the FZ-X, Yamaha has also refreshed the R15 V4 for 2024. The vehicle comes in three new shades: Vivid Magenta Metallic, Metallic Red, and Racing Blue. It is fueled by a 155cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve, single-cylinder engine that generates 18.1hp and 14.2Nm. Besides the V4 variant, the R15 is also available in an R15M version. The model gets a Metallic Gray color, golden front forks, and a colored TFT display.

4/4

How much does the R15 cost?

In India, the Yamaha R15 V4 is up for grabs in five colors, with prices starting at Rs. 1.82 lakh. All three new shades cost Rs. 1.87 lakh. The R15M version sports a price figure of Rs. 1.96 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).