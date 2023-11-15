Samsung S24 to enhance Instagram experience with lock screen shortcut

By Sanjana Shankar 03:39 pm Nov 15, 202303:39 pm

The feature is currently under development and not accessible yet

Samsung's upcoming flagship S24, which is expected to be unveiled in early 2024, may include an Instagram camera shortcut on the lock screen. The feature, which was discovered by Alessandro Paluzzi, is pretty straightforward. It will enable users to easily launch the Instagram camera straight from their lock screen, without needing to unlock the phone. The shortcut will have to be activated via Instagram's settings and is said to be exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series.

Details of the Instagram camera shortcut

Although specifics are yet to be confirmed, it seems that the shortcut will be solely for the Instagram camera and not the entire app. Given Instagram's extensive popularity, this feature could prove beneficial. To note, Android and iOS users can currently access Instagram's camera from the home screen only. Hard press on the Instagram app, and you should see an option titled Camera along with New Post and Chats, among other options in the menu.

Galaxy S24 series: Rumored specs and launch date

Leaks suggest that Samsung's S24 range could debut on January 17, 2024. The upcoming flagship smartphones could offer ChatGPT-like generative AI features, allowing users to perform AI-related tasks on their smartphones without the need for an internet connection. The range could get an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which will offer improved performance. Further, the S24 Ultra could feature a titanium frame, akin to Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models.