Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro design revealed, under-display camera confirmed

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro design revealed, under-display camera confirmed

By Sanjana Shankar 03:06 pm Nov 15, 202303:06 pm

The handset will sport a flat design with no camera bumps

Nubia has confirmed the design of its upcoming Red Magic 9 Pro gaming smartphone, which is scheduled to be launched on November 23. The handset will get a sleek 8.9mm thin profile and eye-catching RGB lighting. It will get a flat design and a futuristic, all-screen look thanks to the under-display selfie camera. The Red Magic brand's signature look will be maintained on the upcoming handset with mode triggers situated below the circular power button on the right side.

2/4

RGB lights enhance gaming aesthetics

RGB lighting is a sought-after element in the gaming world, and the Red Magic 9 Pro seamlessly integrates it into various parts of the device. The cooling fan, the "09" emblem representing the series, and even the touch-sensitive shoulder triggers include RGB lights. Although not always visible, these lights will help distinguish the phone from other devices on the market.

3/4

Under-display camera and other specifications

For the fifth consecutive generation, the Red Magic 9 Pro will include an under-display camera. The smartphone will feature a 50MP triple camera array on the rear. Leaks indicate it will include a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary camera with OIS support and a 50MP Samsung JN1 camera for ultra-wide shots. The handset is confirmed to get Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

4/4

Color variants

Official images from Nubia verify the design and color options for the smartphone. It will be available in three distinct shades: Deuterium Front Transparent Silver Wings, Deuterium Transparent Dark Night, and Dark Night Knight. As the name indicates, the Deuterium Transparent Silver Wings and Deuterium Transparent Dark Night variants will offer a transparent rear panel. Additionally, Nubia is rumored to be developing another Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered phone, Nubia Z60 Ultra, which is anticipated to launch in China in December.