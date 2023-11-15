Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro design revealed, under-display camera confirmed
Nubia has confirmed the design of its upcoming Red Magic 9 Pro gaming smartphone, which is scheduled to be launched on November 23. The handset will get a sleek 8.9mm thin profile and eye-catching RGB lighting. It will get a flat design and a futuristic, all-screen look thanks to the under-display selfie camera. The Red Magic brand's signature look will be maintained on the upcoming handset with mode triggers situated below the circular power button on the right side.
RGB lights enhance gaming aesthetics
RGB lighting is a sought-after element in the gaming world, and the Red Magic 9 Pro seamlessly integrates it into various parts of the device. The cooling fan, the "09" emblem representing the series, and even the touch-sensitive shoulder triggers include RGB lights. Although not always visible, these lights will help distinguish the phone from other devices on the market.
Under-display camera and other specifications
For the fifth consecutive generation, the Red Magic 9 Pro will include an under-display camera. The smartphone will feature a 50MP triple camera array on the rear. Leaks indicate it will include a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary camera with OIS support and a 50MP Samsung JN1 camera for ultra-wide shots. The handset is confirmed to get Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.
Color variants
Official images from Nubia verify the design and color options for the smartphone. It will be available in three distinct shades: Deuterium Front Transparent Silver Wings, Deuterium Transparent Dark Night, and Dark Night Knight. As the name indicates, the Deuterium Transparent Silver Wings and Deuterium Transparent Dark Night variants will offer a transparent rear panel. Additionally, Nubia is rumored to be developing another Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered phone, Nubia Z60 Ultra, which is anticipated to launch in China in December.