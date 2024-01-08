Withings launches BeamO, an all-in-one thermometer, oximeter, ECG and stethoscope

By Rishabh Raj Jan 08, 2024

BeamO still awaits clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration

Withings, a company known for its smart health gadgets, has unveiled a new 4-in-1 device called BeamO at CES 2024. This compact device combines an electrocardiogram (ECG), oximeter, stethoscope, and thermometer, allowing users to monitor their heart and lung health as well as body temperature from home. Withings President and founder Éric Carreel said BeamO will "revolutionize the measurement of the core vitals carried out during medical visits from the comfort of one's own home."

BeamO's advanced features

BeamO uses light wave sensors and acoustic information to measure blood flow patterns and temperature. It determines blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels and heart rate readings through a single-lead ECG, similar to those found on high-end smartwatches. Users simply grip the device lightly to start measurements, which are displayed on its color LED screen. The second-generation sensor can even perform contactless measurements using a more focused infrared beam, thanks to a new mono-element thermophile.

Digital stethoscope captures acoustic sounds from chest

The BeamO also features a digital stethoscope that captures acoustic sounds from the chest or back for accurate heart and lung measurements. To help users position the device correctly, it comes with a set of easy-to-follow tutorials. A USB-C port allows users to listen to results or stream audio to a telehealth professional who can guide them in focusing on specific areas of interest. Withings claims that BeamO can complete all checks in under a minute.

Syncing with Withings app

Health data collected by BeamO can be synced to the Withings app via Wi-Fi, which will introduce new features to help users operate BeamO and track their health stats. The app includes the aforementioned tutorials and a history of health readings presented in a user-friendly format for non-health professionals. BeamO aims to enable users to measure key statistics more frequently at home, rather than only during visits to doctors or medical care professionals.

Pricing, release date, and FDA clearance

BeamO is priced at $250, but its release date and availability are still unknown as it awaits clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Withings has had mixed success with timely FDA clearance for its previous products, such as the Move ECG watch, ScanWatch, and Withings Body Scan. The company expects BeamO to go on sale in June this year, but it remains to be seen if it can meet this target while navigating the FDA clearance process.