Apple's iOS 17.3 release expected by January end

Technology

By Akash Pandey 11:22 pm Jan 13, 202411:22 pm

iOS 17.3 will include a big security upgrade

Apple has been hard at work testing its latest iOS 17.3 software update for iPhones. The first beta version of iOS 17.3 was unveiled in mid-December, but after a hiccup with the second release bricking some testers' iPhones, the third build is now up and running. While Apple might release the fourth beta in the coming week, the stable iOS 17.3 update is expected to arrive by the end of January, barring any unforeseen issues that might cause delays.

Stolen device protection to be exciting new addition

The star of the show in iOS 17.3 will be the Stolen Device Protection feature. It is designed to give your Apple ID and other personal information an extra layer of security in case your iPhone gets swiped and your passcode is cracked. This security boost aims to keep user data and privacy safe and sound. For those who can't wait to try out the new Stolen Device Protection feature, the public or developer beta can be installed for free.

Collaborative Apple Music playlists another useful addition

iOS 17.3 is set to bring back the collaborative playlists feature in Apple Music, which was initially experimented with in iOS 17.2 beta but was subsequently removed before the software's launch. With this feature, users will have the ability to create or modify playlists, invite others to participate, contribute songs, and enjoy the playlists together. Additionally, listeners will be able to express their thoughts about a song through an emoji reaction, which will come to life as the song plays.