Why Apple Watch users should not use non-certified chargers

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Why Apple Watch users should not use non-certified chargers

By Akash Pandey 06:33 pm Dec 16, 202306:33 pm

Non-certified chargers may lead to battery-related issues

Apple has issued a support document warning customers about the potential risks of using non-certified Apple Watch chargers. The tech giant cautioned that these chargers may lead to slow charging, repeated chimes, and a shortened battery life. To prevent these problems, Apple recommended using chargers made by Apple or those with Made for iPhone (MFi) certification and the Made for Apple Watch badge.

2/4

Apple provides list of charger model numbers

The support document listed by Apple includes images of genuine Apple Watch chargers and also describes the text and regulatory markings that may appear on the cable. Apple stated, "Chargers that are not made by Apple might have different colors, text, or other designs on the surface of the charging connector." The company also provided a list of model numbers for all cables it has produced so far.

3/4

How to identify chargers made by Apple?

Apple has also explained a method to verify the manufacturer of a charger using a Mac. To do this, connect the Apple Watch charging cable to the Mac, navigate to System Settings, click on General, choose About, and then System Report. Under USB, select the Apple Watch charger to view its details. Authentic Apple Watch chargers will display "Apple Inc." as the manufacturer.

4/4

How to verify third-party charger manufacturers?

Customers can also confirm if they are using a certified third-party charger. This can be done by simply looking for the Made for Watch label on the charger's packaging and the charger itself or searching Apple's public database of MFi accessories.