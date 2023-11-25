YouTube Premium launches 'Playables' for in-app gaming: How to use

By Akash Pandey 10:38 pm Nov 25, 202310:38 pm

Playables will be available till March 28, 2024

YouTube Premium subscribers are in for a treat with the introduction of "Playables," a feature that lets users enjoy puzzles, racing, and arcade games directly within the YouTube app or desktop website. This exciting addition follows YouTube's recent crackdown on ad blockers and aims to entice more people to pay for the platform. Much like Netflix, YouTube's Playables offers a range of game genres without requiring separate downloads, making the platform even more valuable and appealing to users.

How to access and explore Playables

To access Playables, Premium subscribers simply need to enable the feature in their settings, which will then reveal a standalone section within the YouTube app or desktop website. The Playables section includes Home and Browse tabs, with the Home tab showcasing previously played games and popular titles, typically featuring six games. The Browse tab presents around 37 titles, such as Angry Birds Showdown, Brain Out, Daily Solitaire, and 8 Ball Billiards Classic. Indian users can, however, only enjoy 25 games.

Playables available for limited duration

Playables will be available for YouTube Premium users until March 28, 2024, according to the platform's benefits page. During this time, eligible users can explore and enjoy the feature while providing valuable feedback that will help shape its future on Android, iOS, and desktop web platforms. Google's foray into in-app gaming follows Netflix's lead, aiming to boost the platform's value and draw in more subscribers. The success of Playables will likely hinge on user feedback and its popularity.