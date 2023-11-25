OpenAI and mystery of Project Q*: What we know

By Akash Pandey

Project Q* could have led to all the drama and chaos at OpenAI

There's been quite a stir in the tech world lately with all the drama at OpenAI. Amid the chaos of CEO Sam Altman's firing and return, whispers of a mysterious AI breakthrough called Project Q* of the top AI company have surfaced. This new model, rumored to be capable of advanced reasoning and math problem-solving, had some staff researchers worried it could "threaten humanity." Let's dive into what we know about Project Q* and what it might mean for us.

OpenAI achieved significant AI breakthrough earlier this year

As per a report by The Information, a team led by OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever achieved a significant AI breakthrough. This subsequently enabled them to develop a new model called Q* (pronounced Q-star), capable of solving basic mathematical problems. However, the introduction of this advanced model raised concerns among some staff members, who believed that OpenAI lacked sufficient safeguards to responsibly "commercialize" such technology. Multiple staff researchers allegedly communicated their unease to the board of directors regarding the discovery.

Altman reportedly hinted at development of this model

A letter from some OpenAI staff researchers purportedly highlighted concerns regarding the potential of the AI system. As per a Reuters report, the model apparently stirred internal unrest. Interestingly, Altman hinted at a recent technological advancement during an interaction at the APEC CEO Summit, characterizing it as a means to "push the veil of ignorance back and the frontier of discovery forward." Since the OpenAI boardroom controversy, Altman's statement has been interpreted as a reference to this groundbreaking model.

Project Q* could be dangerous for humanity: Staff researchers

Sources say that Project Q* is a new AI model developed at OpenAI, designed to learn and perform math. While it is currently only able to solve grade-school level problems, its potential for showing never-before-seen intelligence is turning heads. The model is part of a larger effort by an AI scientist team at OpenAI, working on improving AI models' reasoning skills for scientific tasks. However, some staff researchers sounded the alarm, claiming this project could be dangerous for humanity.

Why Project Q* may be threat

The concerns about Project Q* come from its advanced logical reasoning skills and ability to understand abstract concepts, which could lead to unpredictable actions or decisions. This model is seen as a step closer to artificial general intelligence (AGI), a hypothetical AI type that can do any intellectual task a human can. This raises questions about control, safety, and ethics. Plus, the potential for unintended consequences and misuse of such a powerful AI model could be harmful to humanity.

Q* can solve math problems beyond training data

The said AI advancement is reportedly a component of a broader initiative led by a team of OpenAI scientists resulting from the amalgamation of its Code Gen and Math Gen teams. While Sutskever is credited with this breakthrough, further development has been carried out by Szymon Sidor and Jakub Pachoki. The primary objective is to enhance the reasoning capabilities of AI models. Q* is essentially an algorithm that autonomously solves basic mathematical problems, even those not included in training data.

Competing explanations and reactions from industry

While some reports are calling Project Q* a game-changer, others aren't so sure. Meta's Chief AI Scientist Yann LeCun tweeted that Q* is about swapping "auto-regressive token prediction with planning" to make large language models more reliable. He says this is a challenge all top labs are tackling and isn't exactly groundbreaking. LeCun also dismissed Altman's claims in replies, suggesting he has a "long history of self-delusion" and isn't convinced there's been any major progress in planning for learned models.

Need for ethical and safety frameworks

As more details about Project Q* emerge, the concerns raised by OpenAI staff researchers suggest how important it is to have strong ethical and safety guidelines when developing advanced AI tech. While there's no official information about the project, except for the alleged letter from researchers, the advanced capabilities being discussed warrant serious thought. It's crucial to make sure AI breakthroughs like Project Q* are developed responsibly and with the right safeguards in place to avoid causing harm to humanity.