WhatsApp beta introduces sticker-sharing feature for Channels: How to use

Technology 2 min read

WhatsApp beta introduces sticker-sharing feature for Channels: How to use

By Sanjana Shankar 09:48 am Nov 28, 202309:48 am

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature for Channel owners, allowing them to share stickers with their followers, as reported byWABetaInfo. Currently, the feature is available to select beta testers as part of the latest beta update for iOS, carrying version 23.24.10.72. It will roll out to more users in the coming days. The feature aims to boost interaction and engagement by adding a visually appealing touch to channel updates.

Initially announced in the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.24.19 update, the sticker-sharing feature has now expanded to iOS users, ensuring a consistent experience across both platforms. The latest app version also supports sending animated stickers, adding an extra layer of excitement to Channels. Stickers offer a more playful and creative way to express emotions or messages compared to plain text updates.

When Channel owners share stickers that match their Channel's content or theme, it adds a personal and entertaining touch to their updates. This can create a stronger sense of community among followers who may find the content more engaging, ultimately improving the overall experience. To access the feature, look for the sticker option next to the emoji tab within the respective Channel. WhatsApp Channels, launched in September, has amassed 500 million monthly active users within seven weeks.