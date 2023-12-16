iPhone 17 Pro Max to feature 48MP periscope camera

1/3

Technology 2 min read

iPhone 17 Pro Max to feature 48MP periscope camera

By Akash Pandey 09:53 pm Dec 16, 202309:53 pm

The iPhone 17 lineup is likely to debut in the second half of 2025

Apple is reportedly readying game-changing devices! The iPhone 17 Pro series, set to launch in 2025, is expected to bring some groundbreaking features. Analyst Jeff Pu revealed that a jaw-dropping 48MP periscope telephoto lens is likely to debut on the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple is also planning to shake things up with its own Wi-Fi 7 chipset in the iPhone 17 Pro series, per reports. The innovation is sure to take smartphone connectivity to new heights.

2/3

iPhone 17 Pro Max to get enhanced imaging capabilities

Pu said the iPhone 17 Pro Max might feature an impressive 48MP periscope telephoto lens, which could be optimized for the upcoming Vision Pro headset. This aligns with Apple's recent venture into 3D spatial video shooting, which started with the iPhone 15 Pro series after the iOS 17.2 update. Moreover, early feedback on Vision Pro—which uses enhanced spatial video shooting capabilities—indicates an amazing playback experience. However, tech can change quickly, so more updates can be expected as we approach 2025.

3/3

In-house Wi-Fi 7 chipset to provide faster speeds

Meanwhile, Apple's transition to its own Wi-Fi chipset could mean big changes for Wi-Fi connectivity and potentially affect its suppliers like Broadcom. The new chipset will likely debut in the iPhone 17 Pro models before expanding to the entire iPhone 18 lineup in 2026. With support for 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, users can expect faster Wi-Fi speeds, lower latency, and more reliable connections. Per Qualcomm, Wi-Fi 7 could reach peak speeds over 40Gbps—a whopping 4x improvement over Wi-Fi 6E.