Google Messages introduces background wallpaper for RCS chats

Technology 2 min read

By Akash Pandey 07:22 pm Dec 16, 202307:22 pm

Background wallpaper will help distinguish RCS chats from SMS/MMS conversations

Google has introduced a new background wallpaper feature for Rich Communication Services (RCS) chats in its Messages app, reported 9to5Google. The eye-catching background is designed to set RCS chats apart from standard SMS/MMS conversations. It showcases overlapping circles and bubbles, utilizing Dynamic Color for an attractive appearance. This design would reportedly stand out when using a light theme. However, it would be more subtle and less noticeable in dark mode.

Comparing Google's wallpaper design with WhatsApp's

At present, the same pattern is reportedly being employed during the testing and implementation phases of the RCS chat background wallpaper. It is anticipated that Google might eventually provide a variety of designs or even generate them dynamically for a more personalized experience. In contrast, WhatsApp offers a "Wallpaper" feature that lets users select a photo or solid color with optional doodles or illustrations for their chats.

Upcoming Custom Bubbles, other expressive options

The launch of the RCS chat background wallpaper follows Google's announcement of the upcoming Custom Bubbles feature, which will allow users to pick from nine different colors. Google has not yet released this customization option, which was announced earlier this month alongside other expressive features. That being said, the new background wallpaper design adds to existing ways of distinguishing RCS chats, such as prompts in the compose field and badges on user avatars in the conversation list.