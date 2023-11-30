Firefox's Android browser to regain extension support on December 14

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:34 pm Nov 30, 202304:34 pm

The Android app was rebuilt in 2020

Starting December 14, Firefox's Android browser users will have access to a ton of new extensions. This is because Mozilla plans to make all "Android compatible" extensions on its add-ons site available for download. This comes after three years of limited options due to the Android app's rebuild in 2020. You no longer need to fiddle with developer-focused debug settings. Just use the new extensions to enhance your browsing experience.

Over 400 new extensions on the way

Giorgio Natili, Firefox's Director of Engineering, shared that "AMO [addons.mozilla.org] will have 400+ new Firefox for Android extensions available on December 14." He also thanked the developer community on behalf of Mozilla in making this initiative a success. To give users a taste of what's coming, they've already released some extensions ahead of the official launch date.

These extensions can be accessed now

Firefox users can find these new extensions in the Android section of Mozilla's add-ons store. Some of the recommended add-ons include Google Search Fixer, uBlock Origin, Video Background Play Fix, and AdGuard AdBlocker. NoScript Security Suite, Privacy Badger, Search by Image, Ghostery - Privacy Ad Blocker, Dark Reader, YouTube High Definition, Web Archives, and Tomato Clock can also be added.