Apple's 2023 App Store Award winners revealed: Check list

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Apple's 2023 App Store Award winners revealed: Check list

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:04 pm Nov 30, 202304:04 pm

Google has also revealed its top apps and games for this year

Apple has revealed the winners of its 2023 App Store Awards, honoring 14 apps and games that sparked creativity, offered adventures, and provided entertainment for users. The App Store's editorial team handpicked the winners from roughly 40 finalists, focusing on technical innovation, design, and user experience. Apple CEO Tim Cook stated, "This year's winners represent the limitless potential of developers to bring their visions to life, creating apps and games with remarkable ingenuity, exceptional quality, and purpose-driven missions."

2/4

Top apps and games of the year

These are the category-wise winners: iPhone App of the Year: AllTrails, iPad App of the Year: Prêt-à-Makeup, Mac App of the Year: Photomator, Apple TV App of the Year: MUBI, and Apple Watch App of the Year: SmartGym. Meanwhile, the iPhone Game of the Year is Honkai: Star Rail, the iPad Game of the Year: Lost in Play, the Mac Game of the Year: Lies of P, and the Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

3/4

Cultural impact winners

Five Cultural Impact winners for their positive influence through apps and games were chosen. They are Pok Pok, Proloquo, Too Good To Go, Unpacking, and Finding Hannah. According to Apple, "This year's winners encouraged users to learn and grow in an inclusive and accessible space, contribute toward a more sustainable future, and explore self-reflection and connection across generations."

4/4

Who won the Google Play Best of 2023 Awards?

The winners of the Google Play Best of 2023 Awards have also been announced. Globally, the best overall app is Imprint, top multi-device one is Spotify, ChatGPT is the best user's choice app, and the top game is Honkai: Star Rail. For India, the best app is Level SuperMind (for meditation), while the user's choice winner is THAP: Your Happiness Gym (a mental health self-care app). Best game (overall) for India is Monopoly Go!, and Subway Surfers Blast (users' choice).