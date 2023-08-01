Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's August 1 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey August 01, 2023 | 10:06 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX was released in September 2021 (Photo credit: Garena)

A battle royale game is an exciting journey with friends. However, Garena Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program makes it even more adventurous. It allows individuals to earn exclusive in-game items without spending resources. The codes are helpful to those who are on the fence to spend real money on gaming accessories. The bonuses aid gamers in improving their performance and scoreboard ranking.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX was released with graphical advancements in September 2021. The game has received a positive response from Android users, and surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Now, to appreciate players, the creators publish redeemable codes on a daily basis, helping players unlock a host of in-game accessories for free.

Use of guest IDs is not allowed

A player can redeem Free Fire MAX codes only if they log in to the official rewards redemption page using their registered gaming credentials. Guest IDs are not accepted for code redemption. Each code is accessible once per gamer. However, it should be claimed within 12-18 hours of release. Additionally, the codes can be claimed only by gamers on Indian servers.

Here are the codes for August 1

These are the Free Fire MAX codes for August 1. B6IYCTNH4PV3, FF11NJN5YS3E, MCPTFNXZF4TA, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ. FF9MJ31CXKRG, FFAC2YXE6RF2, FFICJGW9NKYT, SARG886AV5GR. J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, SARG886AV5GR, J3ZKQ57Z2P2PG, WCMERVCMUSZ9. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, FF7MUY4ME6S.

You can earn these rewards

Players can unlock several Free Fire MAX rewards using the 12-digit codes. The long list of bonuses includes costume bundles, pets, diamonds, weapons, skins, protective gear, loot crates, reward points, royale vouchers, and more. These supplies assist gamers in improving their performance on the battlefield.

These instructions will help you redeem codes

Visit Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption page. Now, log in to your account using your Facebook, Apple ID, Twitter, Google, Huawei, or VK login details. In the text box, enter a 12-digit alphanumeric code and click 'Confirm.' Then, press 'Ok.' Post-successful redemption, you can retrieve the corresponding reward from your in-game mail/notification center.