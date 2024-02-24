The feature is currently rolling out to beta testers

WhatsApp rolling out new feature to access channel reports

By Akash Pandey 01:18 pm Feb 24, 202401:18 pm

What's the story WhatsApp has launched a new Android beta update, version 2.24.5.11, via the Google Play Beta Program, which includes a "channel reports" feature. Currently available to select beta testers, this feature will be accessible to more Android users in the near future. The "channel reports" feature provides users with a comprehensive list of their submitted reports, offering valuable insights into the outcomes of their previous submissions to the moderation team.

Channel reports feature available under help settings

The channel reports feature can be found in the app settings under help, giving users detailed information about the results of their submitted reports. When users report a channel update or an entire channel to WhatsApp, those reports are added to this section, making it easy for users to track the status of their reports. This new addition marks a significant improvement in user transparency and engagement on the platform.

Impact on user accountability and empowerment

By offering users access to detailed insights about their submitted reports, WhatsApp is promoting a sense of accountability and empowerment among its users. When users see the real impact of their actions, they are more likely to continue reporting inappropriate content or behavior, ultimately making the platform safer for everyone. This feature is currently available to beta testers who have installed the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store.