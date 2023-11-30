WhatsApp introduces 'Secret Code' feature for enhanced chat privacy

By Dwaipayan Roy

Global rollout is now underway

WhatsApp is stepping up its privacy game with a new "Secret Code" feature, adding an extra layer of protection to your most sensitive conversations. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the news, saying, "Rolling out secret code to Chat Lock on WhatsApp so you can protect your chats with a unique password." Now, users can set locked chats to appear when the secret code is typed in the search bar. This way, no one will be able to discover private conversations.

How the feature works

The Secret Code feature lets you set a different password from your phone's lock code to access locked chats, keeping your private messages safe. Plus, you can now hide the Locked Chats folder from your main chat list completely. To open locked chats, just type the secret code into WhatsApp's search bar. Locking new chats is a breeze too. Simply long-press on any conversation, and lock it without digging through settings.

Global rollout now underway

The "Secret Code" feature is rolling out this week and will reach all WhatsApp users worldwide in the coming months. This update is part of a series of privacy-focused improvements from the Meta-owned app, aiming to put users' minds at ease about chat privacy. With privacy being a top concern for users, tools like the Secret Code feature could help WhatsApp stand out from other messaging platforms.