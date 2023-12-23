OTT services are exempt from Telecom Bill 2023: Ashwini Vaishnaw

By Akash Pandey 05:40 pm Dec 23, 202305:40 pm

Statement addresses concerns from app developers and activists

Earlier this week, the Indian Government presented new legislation to substitute three existing laws governing the telecom industry within the country. Despite the absence of explicit mentions in the bill, numerous companies expressed apprehension that the government might attempt to regulate internet applications through the Telecom Bill 2023. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has now confirmed that OTT services won't be included in the new bill. Instead, they'll continue to be regulated under the Information Technology Act of 2000.

What is outlined in the new telecommunication bill?

The new bill grants the government to suspend telecommunications services throughout the country in case of a threat to national security. However, the legislation uses the term "telecom services" without providing explicit details on the entities. While telecommunication apps like WhatsApp are categorized as OTT services, they're also classified as telecommunication services under certain circumstances, given their role in facilitating communication. Hence, they were worried that the new telecom bill might empower the government to suspend their services.

Clarification issued in response to concerns over expansive definition

The clarification comes after concerns were raised by internet activists about the wide-ranging definition of telecommunications in the Telecom Bill. The bill, which has been passed by both Houses of Parliament, is now awaiting presidential approval. A group of 61 global digital companies and organizations, including Mozilla, Proton, and Signal, called the new Telecommunications Bill a significant threat to democracy and the internet, urging the government to revoke it quickly. Government clarification certainly resolves confusion, bringing better clarity and understanding.

Industry bodies welcome exclusion of OTTs from Telecom Bill

A spokesperson for Meta expressed support for the decision to exclude OTTs from the telecom bill, saying, "We believe this will further boost the country's digital ecosystem and the internet economy." Previously, the Broadband India Forum (BIF), which represents members like Amazon, Google, Meta, Netflix, and OneWeb, stressed that clear definitions of telecommunication services and the exclusion of OTTs from telecom regulations would speed up internet/broadband penetration and significantly boost the growth of the digital economy.