Big tech firms seek clarity on Telecommunications Bill's scope

1/5

Business 2 min read

Big tech firms seek clarity on Telecommunications Bill's scope

By Rishabh Raj 01:26 pm Dec 22, 202301:26 pm

AIC's other members include LinkedIn, Spotify, Rakuten, Shopify, Booking.com and others

The Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) has requested clarification from the Indian government on the recently passed Telecommunications Bill 2023. The group represents major tech companies like Meta, Apple, Amazon, X (formerly Twitter), Google, and Snap Inc. Big tech firms want to ensure that over-the-top (OTT) applications and internet services are not included in the bill's scope. The bill, which was passed in both houses this week, is awaiting the President's approval to become law.

2/5

Concerns over broad definitions in the bill

Meta raised concerns in an internal email, with its policy head in India pointing out that the Telecommunications Bill 2023's broad definitions could potentially include OTT applications. Encrypted messaging platforms like Signal also expressed worries in a letter to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on December 21, stating that the bill might threaten end-to-end encryption.

3/5

AIC urges government to adopt balanced approach

The AIC in its statement said, "As we understand that it is not the intent of the Government to include OTTs and online application services in the scope of the Telecom Bill, we request for additional clarity around the definitions of terms such as 'message' and 'telecommunications' so that these are not misinterpreted to include internet services." The trade organization urged the government to adopt a balanced and consultative approach when creating such regulations.

4/5

What's the bone of contention here?

The latest bill defines "Telecommunication" as the sending, receiving, or emitting of messages using various systems. A "message" covers signs, signals, writing, text, images, sounds, videos, data streams, intelligence, or information sent through telecommunication. Some experts argue that online platforms like WhatsApp, Gmail, and Signal might fall within this bill's scope due to their message transmission methods.

5/5

Bill gives government the power to access messages

The bill also gives the government the power to access and share messages in a readable form in situations of public emergency or for public safety reasons. This ability to establish encryption rules and reveal messages in "intelligible format" might endanger encrypted platforms like WhatsApp or Signal if they're covered by this bill.