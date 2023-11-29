Buy Google Pixel 8 Pro or wait for OnePlus 12?

By Akash Pandey 03:05 am Nov 29, 2023

The OnePlus 12 might offer 24GB of RAM

OnePlus will unveil its next flagship, the OnePlus 12, in China on December 5, with the global launch early next year. Expected to be the company's main flagship from late 2023 to most of 2024, it is rumored to have significant upgrades. While the launch is just a week away, the early specs suggest the device may outshine Google's Pixel 8 Pro, in terms of performance. Here, we conduct an initial comparison between the OnePlus 12 and the Google flagship.

The OnePlus 12 will be slightly brighter on paper

The OnePlus 12 is confirmed to feature a BOE-manufactured 2K LTPO panel, probably with a 6.82-inch size and 120Hz refresh rate. It will include 2,160Hz PWM dimming to control brightness and address screen flicker sensitivity concerns. The Google Pixel 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1344x2992 pixels) LTPO OLED, with a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate. The OnePlus model is said to have slightly higher peak brightness (2,600-nits v/s 2,400-nits) than the Pixel 8 Pro.

The OnePlus phone will include a dedicated image processing chip

Officials have revealed OnePlus 12 will include a 50MP (OIS) Sony LYTIA (LYT-808) main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 64MP (OIS, 3x) periscope telephoto camera. The Google Pixel 8 Pro features a 50MP (OIS) Samsung GNK primary, 48MP ultra-wide, and 48MP (OIS, 5x) periscope telephoto lenses. While the Google phone enjoys a range of Pixel-exclusive image enhancement techniques, the OnePlus 12 will house OPPO's first-generation self-developed image quality engine Display P1 chip for image processing.

Pixel 8 Pro gets 12GB of RAM

OnePlus 12 will use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, along with 12GB/256GB (LPDDR5X/UFS 4.0) as its base configuration. The top-end variant will reach 24GB/1TB. The Google Pixel 8 Pro is powered by a Tensor G3 chip. In India, it is available with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The OnePlus phone will pack a larger (5,400mAh v/s 5,050mAh) battery than the Pixel. Additionally, it will get faster wired (100W v/s 30W) and wireless (50W v/s 23W) charging.

What about the pricing?

The OnePlus 12's price will be revealed to the Chinese market at the time of its launch on December 5. In India, the device is expected to be priced in the range of Rs. 65,000-75,000. Indian market may witness only two color variants of the device initially. Contrarily, the Google Pixel 8 Pro costs Rs. 1,06,999 for its 12GB/128GB model. The upper-end 12GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs. 1,13,999.

Should you wait for the OnePlus 12?

OnePlus 12 will be a powerhouse. The device will house a superior chipset, more storage capacity, a bigger battery, and faster charging. With its impressive list of specifications, it has the potential to become one of the brightest flagship smartphones available globally, surpassing the Google Pixel 8 Pro. If you are planning to get a new flagship phone, we recommend you wait for the OnePlus 12.