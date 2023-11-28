IKEA expands its smart home lineup with three new sensors

The new sensors cost under $10 each

IKEA is broadening its smart home lineup with the launch of three budget-friendly Zigbee sensors. These include Parasoll, a door and window sensor; Vallhorn, a motion sensor; and Badring, a water leakage sensor. These devices, priced under $10 (Rs. 840 approximately) each, aim to make smart home technology more accessible to a wider audience. They are set to hit the market globally in the first half of 2024.

The Parasoll sensor can be discreetly placed on doors and windows to activate automation when opened or closed. It can even connect directly to an IKEA light bulb without requiring an IKEA Home smart hub. However, it's worth noting that the Parasoll and Badring sensors are not compatible with older Tradfri Home Smart gateways from the Swedish brand.

The Vallhorn motion sensor offers versatility for both indoor and outdoor use, thanks to its IP44-rated protection against dust and water. Fueled by three AAA batteries, it can turn on lights and other automation when movement is detected. It can also control up to 10 IKEA smart bulbs without requiring any additional gateways. This sensor provides more coverage than IKEA's existing $14.99 indoor motion sensor, which needs more frequent battery replacements.

Featuring a built-in siren (60dB at 1m), the Badring water sensor alerts users when it detects a leak. It will also be able to send mobile notifications through the IKEA Home smart app for homes equipped with the company's Dirigera hub ($69.99). This sensor could potentially save homeowners money by detecting water leaks early and preventing expensive damage. Badring is set to hit shelves in the US in July 2024.