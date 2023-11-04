Google Meet update allows direct calls for enterprise users

By Akash Pandey

Enterprise users can now make direct calls

Google Meet has launched an update for enterprise Workspace users, enabling direct one-on-one calls without needing a link. Previously, this feature was exclusive to personal users, while Workspace customers had to share a meeting link. The update aims to simplify communication within organizations by allowing direct calls between colleagues. It will be available to all enterprise users in the coming weeks.

Enhanced features for cloud-encrypted calls

The new update lets Workspace users make cloud-encrypted 1:1 video calls with colleagues in their organization to ensure the data remains safe. These calls include features like in-meeting chat, visual effects, virtual backgrounds, and live closed captions, depending on the user's Workspace version. The added features enhance the video conferencing experience for Google Meet's enterprise users.

Redesigned Google Meet app interface

The Google Meet app is also getting a small redesign. The account avatar/switcher has been removed from the search bar, which now features a "Code" shortcut. A new "Start a call" screen offers a user-friendly experience, with search options for contacts/dialing at the top and shortcuts to create links or schedule calls. A grid of suggestions replaces the previous long list, and tapping on a person provides a live preview for users to adjust their feed before starting the call.

New feature to be available to all enterprise customers

In the coming weeks, 1:1 enterprise calling will be available to all Google Workspace customers with the new Google Meet app that will feature a fresh multicolored logo. While this functionality is similar to Google Duo, certain features like group calls, messages, moments, family mode, and knock knock will not be available in Google Meet. This update is set to improve communication and collaboration within organizations by allowing direct calls between colleagues.