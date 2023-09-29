OnePlus Buds 3: Everything about Samsung Galaxy Buds FE rival

By Akash Pandey 11:05 am Sep 29, 202311:05 am

The OnePlus Buds 3 could be co-created with Dynaudio. Representative image (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus is preparing to unveil its latest earbuds, the OnePlus Buds 3. Although the official release date remains under wraps, a fresh leak has shed light on the design and features of these earbuds. Trusted leaker @OnLeaks has shared renders and specifications of the upcoming audio wearable with MySmartPrice, revealing all the major details. Rumors suggest the OnePlus Buds 3 may make its debut alongside the OnePlus 12 smartphone in January 2024.

The earbuds will support Active Noise Cancellation

According to the renders, the OnePlus Buds 3 will sport a design akin to the Buds Pro 2, complete with a metallic finish and a lighter weight. Each earbud will tip the scales at 4.77g, ensuring a comfortable fit for users. Moreover, the earbuds will be IP55 rated, while their case will have an IPX4 rating. The earbuds will come with 10.4mm woofers and 6mm tweeters. They will support 48dB of Active Noise Cancellation.

Expect 6 hours of listening with ANC

When it comes to connectivity, the OnePlus Buds 3 will offer Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, and dual connection capabilities. The earbuds are expected to provide up to nine hours of battery life with ANC turned off and a total of 33 hours including the additional charges from the carry case. With ANC enabled, users can anticipate up to six hours of playback on a single charge and up to 22 hours with the case.