Meta's Threads is heading to fediverse: What changes

Technology

By Sanjana Shankar 03:10 am Dec 15, 202303:10 am

Fediverse lets you hold an account on one service and post on other services

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has shared that Threads is testing integration with ActivityPub, which would make posts accessible on Mastodon and other ActivityPub-supported platforms. "Making Threads interoperable will give people more choice over how they interact and it will help content reach more people," said Zuckerberg. This step is in line with Threads's original aim of joining the decentralized social media world, or fediverse, which includes Mastodon, and Pixelfed.

First, what is fediverse?

Fediverse, short for "federated universe," will let you hold an account on one service and post on other services. This network will let you chat with friends across different platforms while letting you keep control of your data. Think of it like email, where you can send messages to anyone regardless of their email provider, be it Gmail or Outlook.

Platforms like Mastodon use ActivityPub protocol

In the fediverse, servers called instances connect using open protocols like ActivityPub, Diaspora, and OStatus. It's like being able to follow your favorite food blogger on Instagram and X as well. Platforms such as Mastodon and PeerTube use the widely recognized ActivityPub protocol. The fediverse is steadily gaining popularity with big names like Elon Musk and the BBC joining Mastodon. Even Tumblr is considering supporting the ActivityPub protocol.

What about content moderation?

While joining the Fediverse might seem like passing the buck on moderation, platforms still have their own rules within their communities. Meta will enforce Instagram's Community Guidelines on Threads and apply the same rules to fediverse users. "From the start, you can control who can reply to you-choosing between anyone, only accounts you follow, or only accounts that are @ mentioned," a Meta spokesperson told Mashable. If someone violates the rules, they'll be blocked from accessing Threads.

Decentralization key to attracting new creators

Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, told The Verge that decentralizing Threads is essential for attracting a new generation of creators. This means content creators' posts could appear on other apps and services, helping them reach new audiences without extra effort. However, they'll still need to create engaging content tailored to each platform. Zuckerberg also supports the idea of interoperability between platforms, stating it would improve all services involved.

Skeptics doubtful of Threads's federation plans

Many skeptics doubted Threads would federate with other platforms. As the largest and most centralized social service online, it seemed unlikely Threads would open up to others. However, in August, Threads allowed users to verify their accounts through Mastodon—a gesture of goodwill toward fediverse. It's unclear if Threads' ActivityPub integration will enable easy cross-posting between Mastodon and Threads or allow data migration. Nonetheless, this marks the first real indication of Meta's intention to make Threads part of fediverse.