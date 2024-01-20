WhatsApp working on new features for Android, iOS: Details here

File sharing will be end-to-end encrypted

WhatsApp is rolling out a new update via its iOS TestFlight beta program, offering a feature that allows channel owners to transfer ownership. This update aims to give channel owners more control and flexibility. They can pass on ownership to another admin, ensuring seamless channel management without any hiccups. WhatsApp is also working on a file-sharing facility with people nearby, for those using Android devices.

Steps for transferring ownership

To carry out the ownership transfer, the new owner must first be made a channel admin. Keep in mind that this transfer process is irreversible. Once the ownership is handed over to another admin, it cannot be undone. Users should be cautious and think carefully before deciding to transfer ownership, as the action is final and permanent. This facility is currently under development and should be rolled out to all users in the future.

Channel ownership transfer has several advantages

The ability to transfer channel ownership on WhatsApp can offer several benefits. There may be instances where an owner needs to step down because of personal reasons, time constraints, or other commitments. Moreover, channel owners might use multiple phone numbers for different purposes, such as separating personal and professional lives. Allowing ownership transfers between WhatsApp accounts makes sure that the owner can manage their channels under one primary account.

Here's what we know about the new file-sharing feature

Android users will soon be able to share files with people nearby. To do this, both the sender and recipient will have to open WhatsApp's 'People nearby' section. Then the sender will have to shake the device to generate a share request, which the receiver will accept. File sharing will be end-to-end encrypted, and will be ideal when a fast and direct transfer is necessary. Also, the phone number will remain hidden to non-contacts, ensuring privacy and security.