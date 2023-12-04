WhatsApp now allows sharing original quality photos, videos as files

By Sanjana Shankar 09:53 am Dec 04, 202309:53 am

Besides sending high-quality media files, the update also brings other improvements like starting voice chats without ringing everyone in large groups

WhatsApp has launched a fresh update for iOS, which now lets you send media files in their original quality. The latest update, available on the App Store, prevents compression or quality loss when sharing photos and videos via the app. To enjoy this feature, simply open the chat share sheet, tap "Document," and then "Choose Photo or Video" to send your media file as a document.

Additional features in the update

Initially introduced in the WhatsApp beta for the iOS 23.23.1.74 update, the feature was only accessible to a select few. However, with the latest 23.24.73 update, it's now rolling out to all users. Besides sending high-quality media files, the update also brings other improvements like starting voice chats without ringing everyone in large groups. Also, there are new in-chat bubbles that let you quickly view missed, ongoing, and completed calls. You can now also react to status updates using avatars.

The feature is currently being rolled out

Previously, sending uncompressed media via WhatsApp required changing their file extensions to PDF or DOC, but this new feature eliminates that process. If you haven't received these features yet, don't worry as some accounts will get them in the coming weeks, per the official changelog. To stay updated, make sure to regularly update WhatsApp from the App Store and TestFlight app so you can access these features as soon as they're available.