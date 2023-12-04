Garena Free Fire MAX codes for today: How to redeem

By Akash Pandey 09:09 am Dec 04, 202309:09 am

Redeemed items typically arrive right away but may take up to 24 hours

Garena Free Fire MAX has released fresh redeem codes for December 4, giving players the opportunity to snag free rewards. Available for various servers, these codes grant unique prizes such as costumes, skins, emotes, and even diamonds. To claim the rewards, players can visit the rewards redemption site and the goodies will be sent to their gaming account within a day.

Check out list of redeem codes

The redeem codes for December 4 include: MCPTFNXZF4TA, FF11HHGCGK3B, ZRJAPH294KV5, ZYPPXWRWIAHD YXY3EGTLHGJX, FF11DAKX4WHV, WLSGJXS5KFYR, FF11NJN5YS3E Y6ACLK7KUD1N. W0JJAFV3TU5E, SARG886AV5GR, FF1164XNJZ2V B6IYCTNH4PV3, X99TK56XDJ4X, FF11WFNPP956, FF10GCGXRNHY 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, FF10617KGUF9, FF119MB3PFA5, FFICJGW9NKYT FFAC2YXE6RF2, FF9MJ31CXKRG, FFCO8BS5JW2D Keep in mind that these codes may have uncertain expiration dates, server restrictions, and usage limits. If they don't work for you, be patient and wait for Garena to release new codes.

How to unlock gaming rewards?

To redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes, visit the rewards redemption site on any web browser. Select a login option linked to your in-game ID (Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or X). Guest account users must link their account to one of their social media platforms via settings. Enter the code into the text box and click Confirm. A dialog box will display the process status. Once redeemed, check the in-game mail section to collect your rewards.