WhatsApp tests username feature for web client: How it works

By Sanjana Shankar 10:37 am Dec 28, 202310:37 am

The feature will be released via a future app update

WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce a new feature that will let users create unique usernames for their profiles. A similar feature is in the works for Android and is now being developed for the web version as well. Usernames will help boost privacy and make it simpler to find and connect with new contacts, without having to reveal phone numbers. This feature is not accessible yet and will be rolled out in a future update.

Personalized profiles and easier to connect

Users can customize their profiles with distinct identifiers, which will make it easier to locate and connect with friends, family, and contacts on the platform. This is similar to how Instagram handles are unique to each user. WABetaInfo notes that when users interact with others via their username, their contact number will not be disclosed. Furthermore, the report notes that users can change their username at any time.

Enhanced privacy and secure communication

Setting up a username will be optional, reports WABetaInfo. The feature will be accessible within the in-app 'Profile' settings. Incorporating usernames will offer an extra layer of security, allowing users more control over sharing their personal information. This move aligns with WhatsApp's dedication to providing a private and secure experience on both mobile and web platforms. To note, WhatsApp's rival messaging app Telegram already allows users to hide contact numbers and show usernames instead.