Free Fire MAX codes for December 28: Claim exciting rewards

Technology 2 min read

By Sanjana Shankar 09:20 am Dec 28, 202309:20 am

The codes are time-sensitive

Garena Free Fire MAX has unveiled the redeemable codes for today. These codes allow players to snag additional in-game items for free. This includes outfits, pets, weapons, diamonds, and premium bundles. The alphanumeric codes can be claimed on the official rewards redemption website. Keep in mind that these redeem codes have a 12-18 hour validity and might be specific to certain regions.

List of redeemable codes for December 28

Here's a list of codes for today ie December 28. FF37U4Y5GBHNJG, FMKIOB876X5RSE, FDACWVB3E4R5JM, FTKIGY8HUBYV6T. FBJU7EYHGRVBFN, FVMJKICU7YTGSF, FVWEB4RNg5YHI8, BUV7YCXGHAWI8E. FGCFXVSBNEJMR4, FKI5TUGYHVBCNX, FMJSKIE87YT5GF, FBTNFIUAQTRWFE. Feel free to claim as many codes as you'd like, as there's no cap on the number of codes you can redeem. However, each code can only be used once per player.

How to claim the codes?

To claim the codes, head over to the official rewards redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Sign in to your account using Facebook, Google, X, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK credentials. Once logged in, input any of the redeem codes into the provided text box and hit the confirm button. If the redemption is successful, you will get a notification and the rewards will appear in your mail section within a day.