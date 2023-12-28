Google Maps could lose 'Driving mode' in 2024: Here's why

By Sanjana Shankar 11:26 am Dec 28, 202311:26 am

Users may now have to depend on Google Maps navigation mode instead

Google Maps might discontinue its Driving Mode feature for Android devices from February 2024. This change is indicated by code snippets found in the latest Google Maps app v14.52, per 9to5Google. The code snippets mention that 'To call, message, or play media while navigating, tap the mic to use Assistant.' Before this, the Assistant Driving Mode Dashboard was removed in 2022. It was supposed to replace Android Auto for phone screens but failed to impress users.

Comparing Assistant Driving Mode Dashboard and Google Maps Driving Mode

The now-defunct Assistant Driving Mode Dashboard featured a home screen with a map, media suggestions, audio controls, and calling and texting capabilities. In comparison, Google Maps Driving Mode kicks in after starting navigation. It appears as a black bar at the bottom of the vehicle's display. It offers quick access to Assistant, Google Maps, and a launcher for compatible music, podcasts, audiobooks, and other supported streaming apps with large buttons for easy control while driving.

Users may rely on Google Maps navigation mode

Back in 2022, Google mentioned that many users were utilizing Driving Mode on their vehicle's screens and planned to focus more on this feature. However, with the possible removal of Driving Mode in 2024, users might have to depend on Google Maps navigation mode. This mode received a boost in June and now features faster voice input powered by Google Assistant.