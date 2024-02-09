Redeemed items may take up to 24 hours to arrive

Garena Free Fire MAX codes for today: How to redeem

By Pradnesh Naik 09:37 am Feb 09, 202409:37 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has unveiled new redeem codes for February 9, allowing players to seize complimentary rewards. Accessible across different servers, these codes offer exclusive prizes, including costumes, skins, emotes, and even diamonds. To collect the rewards, players can navigate to the redemption site, and the goodies will be delivered to their gaming account within 24 hours.

Codes

Check out today's codes

The redemption codes for February 9 include: FFAC2YXE6RF2, FFCMCPSBN9CU, FFBBCVQZ4MWA, VNY3MQWNKEGU, FFIC33NTEUKA, ZZATXB24QES8, U8S47JGJH5MG. The redeem codes unlock various in-game rewards, providing players with enticing bonuses, including skins, weapons, and character enhancements, which are usually available through in-app purchases. The codes are valid for a limited period, usually 12 to 18 hours from the time of release.

Process

How to unlock in-game rewards?

To utilize the Garena Free Fire MAX codes, go to the rewards redemption site. Choose a login method connected to your in-game ID. Input the code into the designated text box and click 'Confirm.' A dialog box will show the status of the process. After successful redemption, review the in-game mail section to claim your rewards.