Garena Free Fire MAX codes for today: How to redeem

By Mudit Dube 09:34 am Jan 03, 202409:34 am

Each code is for single-use only

Garena Free Fire MAX, a widely played battle royale game in India, has released redeem codes for January 3. These codes grant players access to free rewards like diamonds, gold, skins, in-game weapons, characters, and more. Each code is for one-time use per player. Generally, these codes have a short validity window of 12 to 18 hours and may have server restrictions as well.

Redeem codes have an expiry limit

As per the game's guidelines, the 12-character alphanumeric codes can be claimed by 500 registered gamers daily. The codes for today are mentioned here: FTGBHFTHYR566GRK, FYHJMKRT76HYR56C, F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57, FR45TEYHBTGFEDG3 FKY89OLKJFH56GRG, FUTYJT5I78OI5CF2, FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI, FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT, FYHJTY7UKJT678U4, FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP, FDYHGBNE5RDTGE87, FRJNTR67UH675Y4E, FKJIT67UWEYHT4H4, FRYHGVTWFBUE45HS, FYHDBGTDTYHGR5FH, F6GHTR6YHR6GRGYU FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK

How to claim the codes

To claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for January 3, players should visit the official redemption page. Now, log in using your registered account, and copy and paste the codes one at a time into the dialogue box. After submitting and confirming, the free rewards and weapons will be sent to the player's game mailbox.