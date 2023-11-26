Garena Free Fire MAX codes for November 26: Redeem now

By Akash Pandey 10:19 am Nov 26, 202310:19 am

Some codes might not work in your region due to the server restrictions (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has unveiled fresh redeem codes for Sunday (November 26), giving players the chance to snag free diamonds, costume bundles, and more without spending a dime. Such codes are also shared through the battle royale game's social media accounts or live streams when it hits a milestone or during special events. Gamers who can't splurge on diamonds can use these codes to grab various in-game items.

Earn diamonds, costume bundles, and more

To get free rewards in Garena Free Fire MAX, players can use the following redeem codes: MHM5D8ZQZP22, 3IBBMSL7AK8G, FF7MUY4ME6SC, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ WEYVGQC3CT8Q, GCNVA2PDRGRZ, X99TK56XDJ4X, B3G7A22TWDR7X 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P Keep in mind that these codes might have varying expiration dates and server restrictions, so they might not work for everyone.

Steps to utilize redeem codes

To claim the in-game bonuses using the redeem codes, follow these steps: Visit the game's rewards redemption site using your favorite browser. Log in with the option linked to your account (Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or X) to receive the rewards. Guest accounts aren't allowed on the site; connect such accounts to any of the platforms mentioned above. Enter a redemption code into the designated text field and click "Confirm" to finish the process.