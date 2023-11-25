Redmi 13C to launch in India with upgraded chipset: Report

The Redmi 13C will cater to the needs of budget-conscious buyers

Xiaomi's budget-friendly Redmi 13C is gearing up for its Indian debut next month, reported 91mobiles, citing insiders. Interestingly, the Indian version will boast an upgraded Mediatek Helio G99 chipset, a step up from the global variant's Helio G85. Serving as a successor to the popular Redmi 12C, it will be positioned between the Redmi A2 series and the number series.

Smartphone to sport 90Hz LCD panel

The Redmi 13C will feature a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD panel with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate for enhanced performance. Its triple camera setup will include a 50MP primary, a 2MP macro, and an auxiliary lens. Up front, it will house an 8MP camera for selfies. The device would pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. It will boot MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

Price and availability details yet to be revealed

While details on color and storage options for the Indian Redmi 13C model remain under wraps, Xiaomi is also preparing to revamp its K-series flagship lineup and ecosystem products in China. The Redmi K70 series launch is slated for November 29 in the country. As for the Indian market, consumers can anticipate more information on the Redmi 13C's pricing and availability as its launch approaches.