Get Google One's 3-month plan for Rs. 100: Here's how

By Akash Pandey 07:51 pm Jan 02, 202407:51 pm

This offer encourages users to explore Google's cloud storage services

Google One's Basic, Standard, and Premium plans are currently available at discounted rates. The Basic plan, which typically costs Rs. 130 per month or Rs. 1,300 annually, is now available for just Rs. 100 for three months. This promotion is designed to entice users to try out Google's cloud storage services for storing their photos, videos, documents, and other files.

How to avail the promotional offer?

To take advantage of this promotional offer, users can simply download the Google One app on their phones and sign in with their preferred account. By tapping the 'Upgrade' button, users will see all the discounted plans and their prices. Another way to purchase Google One plans is by opening the Photos app, tapping on your profile picture, and selecting the 'Unlock storage discount' button. The offer can also be accessed through the Google One website.

Benefits of Google One subscription

The Google One Basic plan provides 100GB of free cloud storage along with extra perks such as sharing with up to five members, access to Google experts, and dark web scanning for personal information like email addresses and phone numbers. Subscribers also gain access to advanced editing features in Google Photos like Magic Eraser, Portrait Blur, Portrait Light, Color Pop, and Sky suggestions.