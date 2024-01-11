WhatsApp rolls out new feature, fixes for Android and iOS

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:38 pm Jan 11, 2024

The text formatting tools are available to a select group of beta testers

WhatsApp has introduced new text formatting tools in its Android beta version 2.24.2.9, aimed at enhancing user experience. Currently available to a select group of beta testers, the feature is expected to reach more users in the coming days. To note, Apple users already have access to such tools. WhatsApp has also fixed certain problems with its iOS app.

Improved text formatting options

The latest text formatting tools are designed to improve the look and layout of texts. This provides users with simpler and more effective ways to format their messages. These tools include code blocks, quote blocks, and lists, catering to a wide range of requirements, from casual chats to professional conversations. The update seeks to boost communication efficiency on WhatsApp and raise the platform's professionalism.

How to use the new formatting tools?

To try out the new formatting tools on Android, users can create code blocks by using the backtick character when formatting their text. Meanwhile, quote blocks require the ">" character before the message, and for lists, have to start the text with *, -, or numbers to create ordered lists. These tools enable users to communicate technical details or complex information with accuracy.

Problems on iOS app fixed

On a related note, WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.1.10.75 is also live. It brings fixes for a critical crash involving WhatsApp's chat history backup on iCloud. Problems faced while linking a new device from the app settings, opening the profile settings, and selecting a different status, have also been fixed.