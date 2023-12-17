Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes released for December 17

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes released for December 17

By Akash Pandey 10:19 am Dec 17, 202310:19 am

It's crucial to act fast since redeem codes have limited validity

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Sunday (December 17, 2023) are now available. Players can use these codes to snag exciting freebies like skins, weapons, diamonds, gold, and other in-game items. Keep in mind that each redeem code can only be used once per player, and invalid or expired codes won't work for claiming freebies. The expiration time for these codes varies between 12 to 18 hours.

2/4

Game's popularity in India is massive

Since its debut in India, Garena Free Fire MAX has attracted a massive following, with millions of users now enjoying the game. The updated version boasts improved graphics and gameplay features compared to its predecessor, Free Fire. Players can upgrade their gaming experience with exclusive in-game items and rewards. The newly released redeem codes for Sunday offer players a chance to grab these coveted freebies.

3/4

Redeem codes for December 17

FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH, F6U7ITKJGYUJF6YU, FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP, FYHJMKRT76HYR56C F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57, FTDRU7HY5R6FEDG3, FKY89OLKJFH56GRG, FUTYJT5I78OI78F2 FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI, FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT, FYHJTY7UKJT678U4, FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK FDYHGBNE5RDTGE87, FRJNTR67UH675Y4E, FKJIT67UWEYHT4H4, FR4HII9FT5SDQ2HS FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI, FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK

4/4

Redemption process for codes

To redeem the codes, you need to visit the official rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and log in with your account info. Once signed in, type a redeem code into the designated box and press "Confirm." The redemption will be successful if the code is valid and active. You should see the rewards in your account within 24 hours. Moreover, players should keep an eye out for new codes and act fast to grab them before they are gone.