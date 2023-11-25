WhatsApp beta for Android adds profile info in chats

By Akash Pandey 11:17 am Nov 25, 2023

The feature is expected to be included in an upcoming app update

WhatsApp is developing a feature that will display the profile information of your contacts within the chats, and this functionality is expected to be included in an upcoming app update. The latest update for WhatsApp beta on Android version 2.23.25.11, accessible on the Google Play Store, revealed the new feature. The platform has been integrating essential improvements by actively gathering and integrating user feedback.

Profile info alternates with last-seen details

Photo credit: WABetaInfo

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo showed that WhatsApp is working on developing the feature showcasing profile information within conversations beneath the contact name. Notably, this profile data becomes visible when the contact is offline, alternating with their last-seen information if it is accessible. This initiative to enhance the visibility of profile information in conversations highlights WhatsApp's commitment to addressing user feedback and preferences.

Swiftly view profile information within chat

Enabling the visibility of profile information in conversations offers users a more convenient and instant means of interacting with the data. You can swiftly view the profile information within the chat instead of navigating to the chat info screen. Furthermore, this enhances visibility, ensuring that others in the conversation are aware of any changes if users have recently updated their profile info.

Feature is currently under development

It is essential to highlight that the visibility of profile information is dependent upon the user's privacy settings, too. Moreover, this feature is still in development and is slated to be included in a forthcoming app update.