Nubia Z60 Ultra's global launch date confirmed: Should Samsung worry?

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Nubia Z60 Ultra's global launch date confirmed: Should Samsung worry?

By Akash Pandey 11:14 pm Dec 16, 202311:14 pm

The handset will take on top-tier flagships in the global market

Nubia's upcoming flagship smartphone, the Z60 Ultra, is set to launch globally on Tuesday (December 19) at 7:00am EST (5:30pm IST), as announced on the brand's official global website. Interestingly, the device will also debut in China on the same day. The Z60 Ultra sets itself apart from other high-end smartphones with its all-screen look and one-of-a-kind camera setup that displays each lens individually.

2/4

What to expect from the upcoming flagship?

This Nubia Z60 Ultra is likely to feature a 6.8-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 400ppi pixel density, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. It will provide a true full-screen experience without a punch-hole, thanks to ZTE's fifth-generation in-display selfie camera technology. On the device's rear, the standout feature is undoubtedly the camera module, distinguished by its bold and distinctive design. A recent teaser also confirmed the onboard IP68 rating, indicating dustproof and water-resistant capabilities.

3/4

Device to deliver cutting-edge performance

The Nubia Z60 Ultra is expected to have a 50MP (OIS) main, 50MP ultra-wide, and 64MP (OIS, 3x) periscope telephoto camera. A 16MP sensor is likely for the front-facing camera. For computational tasks, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset will be at the helm, probably with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone will boot Android 14-based MyOS. Under the hood, it will house a 6,000mAh battery with 80W charging support.

4/4

Likely to strengthen brand's identity on global level

Nubia's dedication to pushing the boundaries of design is evident in the distinctive shapes chosen for the lenses of the Z60 Ultra, creating a unique visual identity. The Z60 Ultra is also set to captivate a diverse audience and compete with the likes of upcoming high-end flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Given its unique design and notable features, the Z60 Ultra has the potential to generate significant sales and strengthen Nubia's presence in the global market.