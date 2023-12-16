Nothing's upcoming device looks nothing like predecessors

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Nothing's upcoming device looks nothing like predecessors

By Akash Pandey 10:50 pm Dec 16, 202310:50 pm

The phone should boot Android 14-based Nothing OS (Representative image)

Nothing is reportedly developing a more budget-friendly alternative to complement its lineup. Referred to as Phone (2a) by tipsters, it is expected to be unveiled in February during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. In the latest development, a leaked video sketch of the device has surfaced, hinting at a unique camera arrangement and Glyph LED light strips, setting it apart from previous Nothing models. The fresh design has been generating quite a buzz in the tech arena.

2/4

It will have horizontally aligned camera setup

Dylan Roussel, a well-known tipster, shared the video sketch of the purported Phone (2a), highlighting its design and horizontally aligned camera setup in the center. The device, bearing model number A142, features three Glyph LED light strips on the back surrounding the camera housing. The LED strips on Phone (2a), as seen in the clip, are way smaller than those on the Phone (2), making the handset easily recognizable in the lineup.

3/4

MediaTek processor might power Phone (2a)

The Phone (2a) is rumored to bear a screen size of 6.7 inches. The video sketch suggests two camera cutouts and an LED flash within a circular frame. Nothing is reportedly using a MediaTek processor (Dimensity 7200, to be precise) for this affordable device. More details about the Phone (2a) are expected to emerge as the phone launch draws near.

4/4

Success depends on response received from buyers

The success of the Phone (2a) hinges on its ability to balance price and specifications, a crucial factor for mid-range devices. The device will provide a competitive alternative in the mid-range smartphone market, overcrowded with offerings from Samsung, Realme, Redmi, Motorola, and others.